County Commissioners and Clerk Dixon,
I just read the ISJ article regarding Bannock County’s “personal choice” face-covering policy for voters, poll workers, and election officials. This article raised my concern regarding the safety of in-person voting during the COVID pandemic.
I’m sure you are aware of the sharp increase of COVID cases since October 1. Though Bannock County does not have a current mask wearing mandate, your policy disregards Southeast Idaho Public Health recommendations to prevent the spread of the virus in public places. I applaud your safety precautions by promoting mail-in and curbside voting, but I am still concerned about the safety of the workers and public at large. I urge you to value public health first over personal liberty.
I encourage Bannock County leaders to lead the way in limiting the spread of the virus in our community. Please require masks for in-person voting!
Pam Ward,
Pocatello