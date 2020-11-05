I am responding to the article "The Biden Corruption: An apple doesn't fall far from the tree" by Stephen Hartgen dated Oct. 25 in the Idaho State Journal.
I read this in USA today recently and I believe it's worth repeating: "By the way, fascism is not an ideology. It's a process for gaining power. It begins with a demagogic leader who is able to exacerbate the differences that are kind of normal in a society, who thinks that he's above the law, who thinks the press is the enemy of the people and is somebody who is willing to do pretty much anything to be in power."
You would think they were talking about Hitler or Putin. You are wrong. That article describes president Trump and the Republican party.
Are all Republicans self centered and greedy with the exceptions of former Republican Senator Flake from Utah and now deceased former Senator McCain from Arizona?
Republicans only think of what is good for themselves personally and not what is good for the country as a whole. Now they have added continual lying to their repertoire of false information.
I call that good old American greed. Nothing more, nothing less.
Four more years of President Trump and Republican rule will completely destroy Democracy.
As my father always said: "Under Republican rule the rich get richer and the poor get poorer."
Truer words were never spoken.
Ron Ooley,
Blackfoot