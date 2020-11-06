Watching the election returns on TV, both CBS and CNN, I was very proud to be a citizen of this great country. When you looked behind all the pundits giving their opinions, you could see dozens of everyday Americans, removing ballots from containers, unfolding them and stacking them to be counted. They are heroes.
They are what America is all about, average citizens doing the little things that make our democracy work. Ordinary Americans have been stepping up for the country for two centuries.
If you looked closely, you could see all ages, races and members of both genders happily working together. The tolerance they showed toward each other, their ability to work together, was refreshing. “With all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love.”
It is not the people who are so divided. It is the politicians. We need to tell them to knock it off and, to get to work together to solve the country's problems.
Better yet, don’t ask them. Tell them. It’s time to end the extreme partisanship.
Keith Ellsworth,
Pocatello