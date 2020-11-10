Below is a letter I sent to the Governor yesterday. Over the last 6 months I have sent him several emails encouraging him to follow scientific and medical recommendations to attempt to control the growing Covid pandemic in our state. At best, his weak tv pleadings, failure to follow the data, and seeming caving in to the minority Uber right (who seem to forget that Constitutional ‘rights’ are equally accompanied by responsibilities) have resulted in only a growing number of real people, not merely statistics, infected, unknown long term consequences of both asymptomatic and symptomatic infections, deaths, and health care crises as our hospitals fill up with Covid patients with more and more health care workers becoming exposed and infected with Covid and being unable to care for ‘routine’ hospitalizations. To date, I have not heard Word One from the Governor; and, obviously, he has not taken actions which could have controlled the death and destruction Covid has caused to our state, including to the economy. It is time for our Governor to lead, not pander; to lead like the Governor of Utah.
Governor,
For the last 6 months I have repeatedly asked you, begged you, pleaded with you to respond to our state’s worsening Covid infection rate, to prevent it from becoming a disastrous pandemic in Idaho, to become the leader in this deadly catastrophe that is (for the time being) in your power as Governor.
The Governor of Utah, while late to the party,
has realized what deep trouble his state is in with Covid, the same as our state, as well as the abject failure of his recommendations to control the pandemic—the same ignored and impotent recommendations you have limited yourself to give to our state. As the Governor of Utah has realized , present effective leadership requires mandates, not ineffective pleading on tv ads. In the foreseeable future vaccines will not be our savior.
I once again ask you to be a leader in this fight against this deadly pandemic. You are the Governor, not McGeachin and her false crowd. Order mandates before we all become sick, the at risk die, and the economy fails.
Robert M Kennedy, MD,
Pocatello