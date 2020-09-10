I write to express my support to ending the use of the word “Indians” as the mascot for Pocatello High School.
Some background: I graduated from Pocatello High School in 1970, and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Idaho State University, graduating from ISU in 1975. I began a 26-year career in the U.S. Air Force in January 1978, serving at air bases in Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Nebraska, New York State and Virginia. My retirement ceremony was held at Langley Air Force Base, Va., in May 2004. I returned to Idaho in 2014 after three years in Vermont. I lived in Pennsylvania before that.
At Pocatello High, I played French horn in the concert band, marching band and pep band. I recall playing songs like the “Notre Dame Victory March” and the “Theme from Hawaii Five-O” in the pep band during breaks in the action on the basketball court.
Just as the NFL franchise in Washington, D.C., has elected to change its name from “Redskins,” so is it time for schools in the United States to finally put an end to their use of Native American names for their athletic teams.
There are many other examples; the Cleveland “Indians” is but one. Many sports teams have, through history, used names like “Chiefs” and “Warriors” and “Indians.” With today’s enlightenment, it is the appropriate time for the name “Pocatello High Indians” to disappear into history.
Again, I support ending the use of “Indians” by Pocatello High School.
Alan C. Gregory,
Mountain Home