We’ve all come to understand that Mr. Trump is incapable of any extended statement without lying. Lying is simply his form of breathing. Many of those lies were overlooked as harmless – “Mexico will pay for the wall”; “I’ll be so busy working I won’t have time for golf”; etc., but since the onset of Covid-19 the President’s lies have taken on a sinister and deadly consequence.
While knowing full well how dangerous the virus is and how it spreads by airborne transmission he assured us that “Like a miracle, it will all go away”. He downplayed the importance of masks and even politicized the wearing masks despite every credible study showing how masks slow the spread of the virus. There is nothing political about wearing a mask. It is simply a statement that you are a decent human being, concerned about the welfare of your fellow Americans, and that you choose not to spread any contagion you might have to your friends and neighbors. Is that really too much to ask?
Unfortunately Messrs. Simpson, Fulcher, Crapo and their cohorts choose to ignore or excuse Trump’s non-stop lying, perhaps hoping that by ignoring and excusing the lies they can avoid having a difficult conversation with their own moral compass. No, gentlemen, they are lies and your are fully complicit in the tragic result of those lies. By driving the getaway car you have become part of the bank robbery. Thousands of Americans are dying unnecessarily as a direct result of the cabal that you and Mr. Trump perpetuate.
Mr. Trump is so consumed by his insatiable need for center stage adoration and juvenile chants and name calling that he apparently doesn’t have time for the mundane chores of adhering to the oath and he swore and to his highest obligation to protect the citizens of the United States. His behavior resembles more a carnival barker than a president.
The British have a phrase which best describes this POTUS imposter: “The Great Orange Cockwomble”.
Roy Miller,
Pocatello