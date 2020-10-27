We have an important election coming up. County Commissioner. The three of the folks running in Bannock County are Ballard, Moser and Nielsen. I think we need a fresh face. I do not know Ballard but his infomercials indicate he has done his homework. That is appealing. Mr. Nielsen might be the greatest neighbor in the City of Arimo but he was not a great sheriff. Never served the folks of unincorporated Bannock County where I live. We never had a positive response from him in the 24 years I have lived out here, in fact when I inquired about the speeding and other problems on our road, his response was, there isn't any speeding out there. How would he know? How many times did he travel this road? Sheriff Nielsen earned a substantial living off tax payers of Bannock County. Bannock County commission needs a shot in the arm. I think Ballard could provide that.
Ava Tracy,
McCammon