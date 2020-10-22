Dear Bannock County Commissioners,
I watch in horror as the number of covid19 cases rise sharply, throughout the US, and in Idaho. In just the last two weeks, Idaho covid19 cases have gone up 46%, reaching a high of 873 cases yesterday. East Idaho is not immune and cases are surging, with 126 new cases reported just today. We are certainly not "crushing the curve", and in fact are experiencing a new surge at a time when more and more people will be staying indoors as the weather gets colder. This period is also a time when the general flu season begins, making it even more important to take precautions against covid19.
Idaho State University has stepped up to the plate and has mandated face masks and social distancing throughout its campus and in all university in-person classes and activities. Even the musicians in the ISU Civic Symphony virtual concerts wear masks. The actors in university theater productions wear masks, and the members of the audience are seated six feet apart.
The City of Pocatello has done its part by limiting access to City Hall and encouraging public contacts by phone or social media.The City has also issued a proclamation requiring face coverings by all city employees and in all city facilities or when riding city buses. Participants in outdoor activities are not required to use face coverings if social distancing can be maintained.
I am writing to ask you, the county commissioners, to also take the necessary precautions in fighting covid19. Please require face coverings for all employees who interact with the public either indoors or outdoors, and consider limiting access to the Bannock County Courthouse and other county facilities. The more people wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing, the sooner we will be able to control the Corona virus and stop its deadly effect on our citizens of Bannock County.
Thank you for your consideration.
Donna Boe,
Pocatello