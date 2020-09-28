Mike Crapo sent a greeting card asking me to support Jim Risch’s re-election campaign and vote for him. Donald Trump’s letter asked me to be a charter member of his Republican Presidential Task Force. You may have received these mailings too. I just can’t do this. My central reason to say no is that Trump and Risch have significantly disrupted America’s international relations to the point where US national security and economy are at greater risk than three and a half years ago.
For every American there are 20 other people in 190 other countries. International relations function as a mix of commerce, diplomacy, treaties and alliances and public-private people exchanges backed up by military capability. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee which Risch chairs is devoted to the consideration of issues involving the role of the United States in the world. On Risch’s and Trump’s watch, the United States influence in the world has declined, now less trusted and perceived less reliable than China or Russia by most developed nations' citizens. America is less secure because of neglect or incompetence in relations so now Iran, Russia, China and North Korea, along with changing climate and infectious diseases, are more dangerous. Many important arms control treaties, defense alliances, trade and problem-solving relationships are broken. The Senate Committee possesses sole authority over diplomatic nominations and treaty ratification. What nation would come to America’s aid if serious problems develop? Many say the US State Department is in serious disarray in part because of lack of adult supervision and oversight by the Foreign Relations Committee. America’s all volunteer force is dubbed suckers and losers with top leaders labeled as highly overrated dopes and babies.
Risch says he meets regularly with Trump on matters of international relations. In general these meetings are not made public so we do not know if Risch makes these international relations-disrupting suggestions or simply takes Trump direction as a senior Congressional yes-man. Either way, we need a competent, street-wise senator and commander in chief which neither Risch nor Trump can achieve.
Larry Gebhardt,
Pocatello