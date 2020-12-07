All six battleground states in which Trump was challenging the results Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Wisconsin have formally certified Biden's win. You won with 306 electoral votes vs Trump's 232, and with over 6 million in the popular vote.
Biden and Harris won this election with the most votes ever cast in a Presidential election.
Now we have Trump, his crybabies, and pen pals spreading false information on how they lost the election. Most poll watchers were republican and were very honest. It is time for Trump and his crybabies to wipe their tears, change their diapers, warm their milk and clean their pacifiers. It's time to go to bed and pray the lord will help them grow up and forgive them for not reading the Ten Commandments. YOU LOST!
Now let's make America honest and great again! Our voters put us on the right track on November 3rd with the help of the free press, they want government for all free Americans. DEMOCRACY WON!
Ross Jensen,
Pocatello