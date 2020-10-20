In response to David Finkelburg's October 11 article on coal production, the issue of coal production is complicated. Whether or not to produce coal is driven by money, politics, and environment concerns such as the level of CO2 emissions.
The Wall Street Journal reported on September 16th that natural gas has been reducing coal's market share of several years. It is cheaper and cleaner than coal. Coal has lost market share for a decade, and coal's share of electric generation is estimated to be 22% in 2021. Rigorous environmental regulations have also forced coal plants to shut down.
In the October 9th Wall Street Journal, they point out that fracking and competitive energy markets have done more to reduce CO2 emissions than government regulations and subsidies. Increased natural gas production with lower prices have put many coal operations out of business. According to the Wall Street Journal, increased power generation from natural gas has accounted for 60% of the United States decline in CO2 emissions since 2010. The International Energy Agency reported that the United States "saw the largest decline in CO2 emissions in 2019 on a country basis" due to a 15% reduction in the use of coal for power generation.
To sum up the Wall Street Journal articles, "President Trump pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord and eased up on the Obama-Biden administration's economically destructive climate regulations, and the United States is still leading the world in CO2 reductions."
John Meiners,
Boise