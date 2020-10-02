Something that I find alarming is that the lies and deceit of the Democrat Party have become monumental. They will tell any lie to beat Trump. But, the lies are not just political or recent. They have for years been corrupting history and science. A case in point is manmade global warming.
There are no real scientific facts that supports the assertion that the use of carbon based fuels will cause manmade global warming except ginned up, climate computer programs that have been fed proven cooked data.
Where is the real lab evidence to support this assertion? There is none.
In fact, greenhouse science has proven that a small level increase of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of a greenhouse will significantly increase vegetation growth. The same can be expected to occur in the open earth atmosphere also.
An increase of vegetation growth on the earth’s surface will have the net end results of global cooling not global warming, seriously. To comprehend this fact, just try stepping with bare feet from grass onto a concrete sidewalk in mid day in midsummer. You will find that the difference is real impressive.
The Democrat’s real objective with climate change is to implement a new carbon tax to farther enable their corruption. If they should succeed, they will total destroy our economy and cause a deep depression that will last for generations. Many millions will suffer great hardships including you, your children and your grandchildren.
The real, proven, indisputable science of climate change comes from glacier ice core samples along with sea bed core samples. They have shown that Earth has had continuous ice ages with global warming periods in between the ice ages for eons of years irrelevant of atmospheric carbon dioxide levels. These ice age cycles are like clockwork and are predictable. The ice age period of a cycle last approximately two million years where as the warming period of the cycle last approximately ten thousand years.
Presently, it has been about thirteen thousand years since the end of the last ice age. This makes us about three thousand years overdue for the start of the next, new ice age. This coming new ice age is a done deal unless someone can change the earth’s orbit around the sun. It is going to happen.
Russian scientists have been claiming for a number of decades that a new ice age has already begun. Perhaps it has. Last year, we had an early fall freeze which ruined a large portion of Idaho’s potato harvest. The late spring freezes are lasting later into spring, and the early fall freezes are starting earlier in the fall. Are these climate changes harbingers of a new ice age? Only time will tell.
Truth really matters. I would start with the college level professors and ask them one simple question: Do you believe in manmade global warming? If the answer is yes, I would fire them on the spot for knowingly lying to our children or for being so radicalized that truth is no longer comprehendible. America deserves better!
Darrell Dougherty,
Pocatello