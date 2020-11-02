Whether it be as a lure for new businesses, the target of a nearly $1.5 billion federal investment in the region or part of the shifting strategies of Idaho’s tried and true utilities as the Statesman reported last week, it’s clear clean energy has an important role to play in the Gem State’s future. But without a workforce up to the task, Idaho will fail to capitalize.
Sadly, the economic lockdown from the coronavirus pandemic has had an immediate negative impact on the clean energy sector. Employment in the clean energy industry grew for five straight years to over 3 million Americans in early 2020. Near 2020’s end however, almost half a million clean energy workers—including nearly 1,500 in Idaho— are still out of jobs from the pandemic. By helping them get back on the job, we’ll also jumpstart one of the country’s fastest-growing, pre-pandemic employers.
Clean energy is vital for our future and we need a post-pandemic economic plan that spurs energy innovation, continues to lead on driving down carbon emissions, invests in 21st-century infrastructure, and extends tax cuts for job creators. It’s important that Idaho’s leaders, including senior U.S. Senator Mike Crapo who co-chairs the Senate Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Caucus, continue to advocate for clean energy, as doing so it’s essential to our state’s long-term well-being.
Brook Allen,
Meridian