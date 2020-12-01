This letter is in response to the ISJ article in the Sunday, Nov. 15 paper regarding the coming Chick-Fil-A. Tom Nestor serves as president of All Under One Roof. Their web site declares that they respect and promote equal life experiences and opportunities for all people. This sounds like they are inclusive. So, let me get this straight. Nestor says, “I’m in favor of jobs and progress, but not bigotry.” But, because the beliefs of Chick-Fil-A are not the same as his beliefs, he wants to punish them by denying them a business. Just Googled Bigot. “A person who is obstinately or unreasonably attached to a belief, opinion, or faction, especially one who is prejudiced against or antagonistic toward a person or people on the basis of their membership of a particular group.” Nestor wants tolerance and justice for all, but what he really means is He wants justice and tolerance for all of his own beliefs, but those of others must be suppressed. Chick-Fil-A does not turn anyone away from their stores for their beliefs. Conclusion. Nestor only needs to look in the mirror to see where bigotry emanates.
Randel Cannon,
Downey