So, leaders of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Questioning, Queer, Metrosexual, Intersexual, Pansexual, etc., etc., etc. don't want Chick-fil-A on the ISU campus? Quite a complaint in a free society. "Affirm our sexual behavior or you should not do business on public property".
Can anyone point out any single case of so-called "discrimination' from Chick-fil-A against any employee or customer? It is the mere affirmation of traditional marriage by the owners that indicts the company for bigotry. Here we have the creeping totalitarianism of the kinky. When the abnormal becomes normal, the normal becomes abnormal, and deserves silencing.
And language about this "community" is a sham. A combination of kinky practices (suitably masked by alphabetic abbreviation) plus self-appointed spokesmen does not make for a community.
Public university administrations do not help, either. Tax moneys now support institutions that have become factories of ideological conformity. Where are the faculty and staff people that do not support same-sex "marriage" and the agenda of abnormality? Is there no independent thinking or dissent in our institutions of higher learning?
Monty Ledford,
Aberdeen