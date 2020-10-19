Do you remember the 2019 Bannock County property tax fiasco and how it was handled with total apathy and incompetence by the county commissioners? Were you denied your due process of appeal at the county level by their actions? If you want FAIR taxation WITH representation, Ernie Moser is NOT the commissioner candidate for you.
Do you expect a commissioner to be willing and able to think for himself and not simply regurgitate political party talking points when it comes to important community issues? Do you want a commissioner who will make decisions based on what is in the best interest of the entire community instead of for the benefit of the well-connected and political special interests? If so, Ernie Moser is NOT the candidate for you.
Citizens of Chubbuck, are you upset by the county commissioners putting a question on the ballot against your wishes regarding combining Chubbuck and Pocatello? Don’t just vote “no” on the question of consolidation, remember that Ernie Moser and Jeff Hough were more than happy to push this issue ahead, and vote accordingly.
The reigning political party has become very well versed at playing the game of its members resigning from office in order to have a hand-picked replacement appointed. They know that once someone has the title and name recognition of an office, it gives that person an advantage in the next election. If you are disgusted by this manipulation of the election system, Jeff Hough is NOT the commissioner candidate you should be voting for.
If you want change in Bannock County, make it happen. Stop voting for the same people. The names change over time, but the political philosophies and results remain the same. To all of you who signed the commissioner recall petitions; this is your chance to make your voices heard loud and clear. Vote!
Robert Bartlett,
Pocatello