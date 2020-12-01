So many things have changed or been denied and possibly slaughtered in the name of hate, while fear has been the driving factor in the direction of the present administration in chaos. For some reason it appears that our rights as citizens of America have become a question to defend, when it was a purpose at one time in “not so ancient history” that other people from all over the world wanted to become Americans, to experience the freedoms found in the United States. We treasured those qualities we try to instill in small children to be proud of who we are and the possibilities to become whatever you wanted to be in America, if you treated others as you wanted to be treated and obeyed the rules of school and the laws enacted by people working together for social betterment. But when we now hear voiced hatreds as common place in daily interactions and social fears of violent confrontations have made us all cower to the sound of anything resembling gunfire and the masses flee in sheer panic, it’s time to wake up and understand what has happened in America. We are at war with “HATE” in America. The violent deaths anyone can experience at any moment, is controlled chaos, that we’ve so easily been trained to expect in the midst of a social restructuring. By using FEAR and high powered weapons with large capacity attachments for killing and constant barrage of hate ideologies to control us by chaos and an ever growing power structure that has changed forever the Republican Party. While destroying parts of our Constitution, Democracy, families of all nationalities and faiths by using a twitter feed or spoken word of the current president and his administration of “Nobody in charge”. By directing new laws that take away our protections to remain the United States of America, freedoms are diminished. Our comfort zone of peace in daily life has been removed by intentionally directed fear and chaos until we seem to have no control over life itself, and that’s what “Tyrants, Despots, and Authoritarian Monarchs” rule by; HATE, CHAOS AND FEAR. We’ve already been stripped of so many freedoms that our defenses seem limited to counteract the takeover of America, by criminals and stealers of souls of good people that have been duped into believing someone is trying to make you less white, less religious or less human than we all are. This is the ultimate FAKE NEWS and it is spreading because it’s going unchallenged by people put in power to undermine American civil liberties and the true ideals of freedom our country was founded by “WE, the people”. Those of us who can still speak the truth even with fear in front of us, must stick together to save our culture of freedom and a peaceful society. Not just spewing false ideologies and lies, repeated continuously by the “Grim Reaper Platform” to sound as if new realities have been discovered making hate and fear better to govern by and the loss of all our free society somehow seems needed. An armed America is natural and in our Constitution, as we in some States still hunt at times for subsistence. But it turns into a war zone when freedom and diversity are hunted as common place, because the Trump administration has made it “OPEN SEASON” on a diverse society as a whole, because that’s what Tyrants do to cease the voices of freedom.
Danny Higgins,
Pocatello