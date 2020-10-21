My fellow Idahoans, as a republican, I am appalled that the republican party has sold their soul to Donald Trump who is the most deceitful person I’ve ever witnessed. The lack of civility in the man is disgusting. The nicknames he gives people are more appropriate to himself. Trump is the liar and fraud. Trump is the crooked one and the whole republican party has proven itself corrupt and deceitful in its own right by supporting his delusions. Fact checkers said night one of the republican convention was more “misleading” than the entire democratic convention. I watched day after day as one republican after another got up and sought to deceive/manipulate our citizens and to instill fear instead of provide any vision for the future. Any fact checker you choose said the same thing. I’m sick of the deceit. Republicans promised Main Street would get the tax breaks over and over again and then gave the tax cuts to the most wealthy and corporations once elected. Instead of erasing the national deficit and trade deficit as republicans promised, both are the highest ever. Trump said North Korea was no longer a threat. Did you see the nuke they rolled out last week? More bull. Our allies don’t trust us. His administration is more like a criminal operation so many have been indicted or in jail. Trump knew how deadly covid-19 was early on. Trump continues to deceived us and now 221,000 citizens are dead while Trump lures supporters to rallies where Trump knows they can catch Covid-19 and perhaps die. Shouldn’t that be a crime? Reckless endangerment or something. “Radical Left”. What’s radical about wanting a living wage, universal healthcare, Social Security and policies to help all American’s not just the wealthy. I’m voting democrat. Republican party integrity has died.
Mark Cook,
Boise