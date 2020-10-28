SD25 Superintendent Douglas Howell, are you listening? Will you please respond to the community in regards to the more than 500 internal SD25 communications your employees have had with the purpose of disengaging the public and silencing their voices? In one email PHS Principle Lisa Delonas requested in part, "we would ask that the board take this action WITHOUT PUBLIC INPUT OR COMMENT". Idaho State Journal, are you listening? Are your journalists capable of reporting the dishonest and deceptive behavior that SD25 and it's employees have repeatedly engaged in as shown in the hundreds of recovered internal email communications? Will you investigate and publish an in-depth reporting of the facts? ISJ, you were literally duped into publishing a survey to choose a new logo (mascot) or keep it the same all the while PHS Principle Lisa Delonas has already chosen the Bison as exposed in a recovered internal SD25 email that was presented to the ShoBan Tribal Business Council. What is going on here? At least 3,720 students, graduates and concerned citizens have signed a petition. Is anyone listening?
Francis McNamara,
Worthington, Minnesota