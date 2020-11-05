My father, who passed away in 2001, was a veterinarian. He always cared about the animals he treated more than the money.
Our dog Shadow recently had a digestive issue which required surgery. One local vet gave us an estimate of $350 for an initial exam to see what was wrong. The vet said Shadow was likely to die without treatment. When my partner Kim asked the vet about a payment plan, she was told "It's not our policy to take payments." Then she told him we didn't have the money and he said, "you can come pick him up and good luck."
Next, we contacted the Animal Health Clinic in Blackfoot. It was night and day. When Kim asked this vet if I had inquired about payment arrangements, she responded, "I think he did. Let's just save his life first."
They did that, and set up a satisfactory arrangement. Shadow is home and recovering nicely. I can't speak highly enough of those veterinarians and the staff. If you need pet care I strongly recommend Animal Health Clinic on Rich Lane in Blackfoot. Thank you AHC. Dad would have approved.
Peter B. Hull,
Pocatello