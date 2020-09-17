The Aid For Friends summer fund-raiser, Splish and Splash was a great success. Generous donors from Pocatello and throughout Southeastern Idaho contributed to their local homeless shelter, even though we are In the midst of a global pandemic. The net contributions were $7,515, which is the third-highest we have received for Splish and Splash. We expected a huge decline because of the pandemic and the resulting financial hardships we are all feeling. We had reduced our goal to $5,000, but exceeded that by more than 50 percent. Thanks to everyone for their generosity.
Due to the need for social distancing, we made some major changes in our format. For example we conducted our raffle by livestream on Facebook, yet we raised $1,915, our most successful raffle ever. We were able to surprise 25 clients by delivering meals from Oliver’s and passes to the Ross Park Aquatic Center to their hotel rooms.
A big thank you to our event sponsors, Idaho National Laboratory (INL), Modern Woodmen of America, Wayne Taysom, Terry Taysom, DL Evans Bank and the Bank of Idaho.
The donations are well-spent with Aid For Friends transitioning into its new facility. We are hoping to move there in January. Construction is on schedule, more than 50 percent complete. Walls have been framed, the roof is being replaced although not quite finished, the sewer lines are installed and electrical work is partially complete.
We are making tentative plans for our winter fund-raiser, the Homeless Awareness Encampment in December. We don’t know about COVID-19 and where Idaho will stand with that. Maybe we will have to come up with a Plan B. We still want to raise area awareness of homelessness, especially in winter, but if COVID is still a threat we will have a modified event.
Finally, we will be remembering our long-time Aid For Friends volunteer Allen Priddy, who unexpectedly passed away this summer. As a tribute, there will be an empty box at the homeless encampment in his memory.
B.J. Stensland,
Executive Director, Aid For Friends,
Pocatello