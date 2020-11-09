As I try to grasp this moment of history before it slips through my fingers as social change becomes a reality.
I firmly believe that the entire United States of America saw what the founding fathers established by the simple right to vote. The right for women to vote, the right for blacks to vote, the rights for our service men to vote from wherever this country has sent them to protect those who can’t protect themselves. The rights people have to be different yet peacefully coexist. As we’ve voted to change the movement in America from almost establishing a dictator, to standing up for our American values and voting to save our Democracy and other freedoms established under the Constitution and with the backing of the 240,000+ lives lost to the Pandemic as a terrible reference point why the current President won’t be re-elected and still remains a terrible focal point to his Presidency. He still has his record of dysfunctional governing or lack of any empathy for those of us still living and dying from his inability of governing for the “People’s” benefit during a Pandemic. Just because America has differing ideologies, religions, cultural beliefs, individual states, we’re all still Americans which is a “Truth”. We should not relate violently to our fellow Americans as we ARE all a differing part of the same oneness, we’re the United States of America. The violence of hate that’s enabled armed militias to develop must be recognized but not allowed to use weapons on our own people, our government, Judges, lawyers, or anyone of the diverse populations that make us one. We have American military forces and do not need armed radical, fascist militias. Another reason for the change of a new President and Vice-President elect as it’s time for ideologies to acknowledge that all people can be part of disallowing hate, fear and chaos to rule our lives any longer and justify unity in this country once again. Since our founding fathers established the first American freedoms and this country has added more freedoms as we’ve grown in size and so many diverse cultures of Americans have died preserving our right to vote and live free from subversion. “We the People” choose to once again govern ourselves, without a king or dictator dividing or trying to take control of these United States of America. Suddenly music once again joins the people dancing in the streets for a while, realizing what we’re missing in social gatherings, a strong economy, and jobs because of this Pandemic, we’ve voted to control it as well.
Danny Higgins,
Pocatello