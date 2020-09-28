While I disagree with many of the decisions, some unconstitutional, by President Trump, I am outraged that President Trump would attempt to destroy our democracy by implying to not accept the results of our November election claiming the election was rigged counter to statements by senior election officials. President Trump is a poison to our country and to the Republican Party. What has happened to a smooth transition of power? I am appalled that so few Republicans elected to Congress have opposed his behavior and decisions that have set back the forward movement of our country including but not limited to alienating our allies and befriending our adversaries. How can any of the American people support this President who has a habit of lying to the American public? It is beyond my comprehension.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Autos For Sale
Lawn Landscape
Concrete Cement