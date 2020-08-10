Most people have played the popular board game, Monopoly, but it is kind of boring because it’s a Socialist kind of game, where everyone starts out even, and all are supposed to play by the same rules! Let’s play a more interesting version of that game…. and lets call it… REAL WORLD MONOPOLY… where players start out just like real people do in our Capitalistic Republican dominated nation!!!
The purchase price of all the properties, plus the cost of putting hotels on them, plus all the cash in the bank, represents the total Net Worth of everyone in America… more than $102 Trillion most recently!!! Here, we have distributed those assets… and income from passing Go… based on data from the SCF.. the Survey of Consumer Finances for 2016, where Households have been ranked by Net Worth!!!
Player One, representing the bottom 25% of all Americans, starts out OWING $173, and collects $84 every time he or she passes Go! Player Two, representing the next higher 25%, starts with $648 in cash, and collects $124 ! Player 3 represents the next higher 25%... the American Middle Class… and starts out owning Water Works, plus $ 2,812 in cash, and collects $183 when passing Go. Player Four represents the next highest 15%, the upper Middle Class, and starts out owning Electric Company and $5,590 in cash, and collects $167. Player 5 represents the top 10% of all Americans… the Republican elite… although in reality the Corporate Republican elite is just the top 1 or 2% of all Americans. But, whatever… in this game, Player Five starts out owning ALL properties… except Water Works and Electric Company… with hotels on ALL of them… representing the Republican elites ownership of nearly all financial assets in this nation…. PLUS $11,703 in cash!!! And when Player Five passes Go, he collects $442.
Now, we play this game with all the usual rules, EXCEPT we start out as above, AND, when players go bankrupt, they have to keep playing… in real live, that means working for nothing,,, and they go round and round and round, collecting money when they pass Go, and just giving it all to Player Five as soon as they collect it, because that is who they will owe it to!!! ALSO, since the bank will have NO money to start with, players can loan the bank whatever they want to loan it… in tranches of $1,000, and collect $50 in interest every time they pass Go, for each $1,000 they have loaned the bank. Player Five will collect most of that interest income… just as the Republican elite collects trillions of dollars in HIDDEN interest from all the rest of us…each and every year… in real life!
If you actually play this version of Monopoly, you will notice that Player Five will ALWAYS end up the winner… just as in real life!!! COULD REAL LIFE BE A LOT MORE FAIR???? Sure… but THAT would be SOCIALISM… and Player Five and his brain washed Republican puppets… WOULD TOTALLY OPPOSE THAT!!! And since the rich Republican elite… and their bought and paid for political prostitutes in government…. Makes nearly all the rules, we know how THAT fight will ALWAYS end!!!
John Dille,
Pocatello