The Journal is so desperate to denote diversity that they had to
Go all the way to Florida to find an
Affirmative Action hire.
A local paper should have local
Columnists, there has to be a Trump hating black leftist goon in
Idaho who can write a weekly column. At least the Journal would be paying someone locally and not
Someone in Miami.
I have found that the Journal's opinion page is full of nothing but
Crazed liberals suffering from TDS,
And I'm frankly sick of it. I no longer bother to read your op-ed
Section and turn straight to the
Sudoku.
Trump is the greatest president in history and he is handling the
Coronavirus pandemic far better
Than any open borders Democrat
Ever could. Trump stands up to the leftist media Democrat propaganda machine and defends
Us against their leftist agenda.
Trump has not lost any support
From his voters and he will win reelection. As much as you commie leftist global warming
Nutcases hate Trump......
We love the guy. So put that in your pipe and choke on it.
Eugene Sant,
Arimo