As a long time fiscal conservative, but avid fly fisherman, skier, and outdoorsman I am struggling with the use of carrots to change the behavior of citizens and corporations as it relates to energy usage.
I agree that in the long run the Inflation Reduction Act should reduce the Co2 levels and their nasty green houses gases. (GHGs) However, the use of tax expenditures (Carrots) instead of a fee (Sticks) on GHGs allows fossil fuel companies to go on polluting our atmosphere for free. We are all equal shareholders in the atmosphere, yet fossil fuel companies pay ZERO costs to sell their products world wide, and they get over $20 billion in either subsidies or tax breaks doing it!!?? Legislation created the ability for individuals to buy water rights, but no such action is feasible with our air. The most logical and effective method of reducing GHG’s is through a tax or fee on every ton of gas created by burning fossil fuels. Energy companies were the biggest and most profitable companies in the world until the tech revolution, but they still hold tremendous shareholder wealth. Many of these companies pay attractive dividends to their financial shareholders. Our Federal and State governments pay a great deal of our tax dollars fighting fires, hurricanes, floods, and air and water borne diseases. Many communities want the feds to pay for mitigation methods to protect them from future climate disasters. Droughts are causing migration that not only costs our government, but puts social pressure on our current society. These costs should be shared by fossil fuel producers.
As a retired business guy I know delivering consequences is not the fun part of business, but it is a necessary one. Just as parents know that consequences must occur to raise productive children our government must deliver consequences to companies that benefit themselves and their shareholders, but damage society as a whole.