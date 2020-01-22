Chuck Malloy reports that Jim Risch thinks President Trump is a really fine fellow. Who woke up Risch so Malloy could interview him? Risch can’t stay awake during impeachment proceedings, why would he wake up to talk to Malloy? For that matter, why would anybody think Risch could stay awake long enough to talk to Trump. I sure couldn’t.
Risch’s apparent struggles with narcolepsy raises some serious questions. Like: what mischief has the Senate Foreign Relations Committee been up to while Risch has been frolicking with the tsetse flies?
This whole business, while disturbing to many of Risch’s constituents, opens up a new avenue of fund-raising for the already wealthy senator to augment his campaign war chest. Think of the possibilities for endorsements. NoDoz may already be knocking on his door. Risch could be the spokesman for Starbucks, which could name a triple-shot espresso in his honor.
Get this knucklehead out of here. Get Idaho a real senator.
Glenn Alford,
Pocatello