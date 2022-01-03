In a couple days it will have been a year since Trump, with his “BIG LIE” (one of thousands), inspired an insurrection/attempted coupe. He could have stopped, and even prevented it from happening, BUT HE DIDN’T! It was an outright attempt to overthrow an election which has been proven time and time again to have been one of the fairest ever. He tried numerous times to get states to invalidate the election results in order for him to remain in office. Unfortunately, a large number of your republican colleagues (139), including Russ Fulcher, also attempted to overturn a fair election and overthrow the duly elected incoming government. If not every one of them, then at least the major complicit instigators supporting Trump’s attempted coup should be prosecuted! A year later now and a high percentage of republicans still believe the “BIG LIE” and still claim, that what was, IN FACT, NONE OTHER THAN AN INSURRECTION, was a show of patriotism and an act protecting our democracy. How naïve and gullible can some people be? It is the sworn duty and constitutional obligation of those of you in “responsible” and influential government positions to find the courage to SPEAK OUT AGAINST ALL THOSE who have supported and continue to support the “BIG LIE”, starting with Trump. Any failure to find the courage to do so is only going to result in more divisiveness and a journey leading down a path ending our democracy and the republic!