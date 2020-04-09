The demise of the conservative Democrat. I've been a conservative Democrat since 1974. You know, a Cecil Andrus, Frank Church democrat. Maybe you don't know. Maybe you are not from Idaho, maybe you are too young to know what that was. As of recent I've had to become an independent, because there is no place for me in the Democrat party. As it has steadily moved left, I've been left out. There is no such thing as a conservative Democrat anymore, a moderate Democrat is as conservative as it gets. I've generally voted Democrat, but I've always voted for the person rather than the party. I can say, I will never vote for a national democrat again; however, I might for a state or county one. Goodbye, it was a good run.
Corey Fly,
Lava Hot Springs