I am dismayed at how insensitive Council members Adamson, Cheatum, Leeuwrik, and the Mayor are when it comes to the citizens of Pocatello whom they represent. Throughout this year's budgeting process, they have been cavalier in their use of our money, the money coming from our pockets by virtue of property taxes.
Their enablers are the CFO and the head of HR at the City. As long as more than city employees get raises and bonuses, it does not seem to matter what happens to over 55,000 taxpayers. Next year, Pocatello is increasing its budget allocation by $573,000 to those who qualify for step and longevity pay raises, these are NOT merit increases. Additionally, three council members and the Mayor thought that wasn't enough, so they added another $350,000 in bonus payments. These bonus payments assure that every employee will get the equivalent of a 1.5% pay increase in 2021.
If $350,000 equals a 1.5 % increase for all employees, the $573,000 in pay increases is equivalent to giving each employee a pay raise of approximately 2.2%. The gross amount of new payments going out to employees is the same as an across the board pay increase of 3.7 %. With the city budget going up by $923,000 in employee payouts, who would know that we are in the midst of a pandemic? Who would know we are at a time where the world and national economy is in a recession? Who would think this action is prudent when large employers in our City are operating under budget constraints and furloughing employees? I am a person who believes in progress and treating people fairly but the city should not operate in a bubble when our neighbors are sacrificing and suffering.
Uncertainty is not new to us. Many of us always live in uncertainty. Twenty percent of our neighbors live in poverty; roughly another thirty percent of us struggle to make ends meet, another portion of us live on the set incomes of retirement. Some of us fall into at least two of these categories. Despite our struggles, we must underwrite the frivolous spending of the Mayor and his three accomplices. Remember, this year, they benefitted from the sizeable pay raise they included for themselves in the last budget they put together.
From giving away our money as contributions to local agencies with no expectations or accountability, to assuming bonuses are a necessary component for compensating city employees in addition to non-merit increases, it is clear there is no plan of action in place by the Mayor. Decisions are made based upon emotions and a need to be popular rather than a citizen-centric desire to be fiscally responsible. Without structure the Mayor’s three “rubber stampers” are willing to railroad through large budgets. These budgets are long on spending our money and short on considering that our taxes are far too high. Uncontrolled spending is the result of failing to be accountable to the citizens of Pocatello and failing to hold others accountable to do their best.
Next year is sure to bring us at least one opportunity. We can elect new leadership for our City!
Susan Johnson,
Pocatello