I’m pretty sure all you ‘independently’ minded people, who think masks are an infringement on your individual rights do not take medicine for high blood pressure and never will, refuse to take medicine for diabetes, and never will, don’t take pain meds, all that have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (because no one has the right to tell you how to stay safe), refuse to visit the doctor when you get sick or are injured, don’t care about veterans health, road safety, food safety regulations ( like being saved from eating food that can kill you), think fire fighters or EMTs are infringing on your rights or are trespassing, or think air traffic control and automobile safety regulations are just nonsense because no one has the right to tell you how to live your life or be safe. I imagine your pathetically self- serving independent streak also implies you refuse to wear a seat belt (because the same knee jerk reaction to seat belts is now being applied to masks).
But being selfish to show how ‘independent’ you are, because self-absorption is a national pastime, shows the world how angry you are about being so ignorant. Bravo. You win
Helen Delahunt-Avila,
Pocatello