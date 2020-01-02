Today I picked up a copy of the ISJ in Ken's Market in American Falls and I was very pleased to see that your banner headline dealt with "Settling refugees in Pocatello".
My family moved to Poky in 1971, my first faculty appointment. I found many friends and an institution where I could pursue my goals as an educator. I was not proud of some I met or worked with, but others were welcoming and wonderful (including some ISJ reporters in the early 70s).
Thank you for today's headline featuring a program that should give us all a reason to be proud of local opportunities and hope for a brighter future.
Don Johnson and his Poky-raised family
American Falls