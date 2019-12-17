Mr. Hackworth's statement to the effect that "There are some interesting discussions about temperature changing mechanisms other than greenhouse gasses but none comes close to explaining what we are observing" prompts me to wish he would elaborate on exactly what it is that "we are observing."
I've been an avid hobby gardner in the Northern Utah — Southern Idaho area for more than 70 years, and I have myself observed one likely effect of global warming, in the form of a slightly extended growing season. Back in the 1950s we always planted our cold-susceptible garden plants (most notably, tomatoes) the last week of May, and lost our vines to the first frost in the period 9/1 - 9/15.
Now, seven decades later, we still set our tomato plants into the garden the last week or 10 days of May, but almost always have access to the wonderful vine-ripened fruit well into the middle of October, representing an extra 30 days or more of growing season.
Enduring an extra 30 days of home-grown, vine-ripened tomatoes is a problem I am perfectly willing to endure. If there is a downside to that particular effect of global warming which I am overlooking, I'd be happy to have Mr. Hackworth bring it to my attention.
C. R. Stucki
Pocatello