After the past week’s events - the call by President Trump to Georgia’s Secretary of State asking him to “find” votes and the “call to arms” to his supporters who then stormed the United States Capitol – I’ve been contemplating the impeachment of the President and these are the things that come to mind: So, he just walks away and gets a free pass? He gets a lifetime annual pension of $200,000+, travel expenses, lifelong Secret Service protection for him, his wife and son until he turns 16?
There has to be consequences for his actions. Five people DIED as a result of the actions taken by those who were incited to violence, not to mention the mental anguish and fear suffered by those in the Capitol who were literally running for their lives, and the destruction of the building itself.
Donald Trump needs to be impeached. He cannot be allowed to ever run for public office again. The fact there are so few days left in this term is irrelevant. He’s gotten a free pass for too long and there must now be a cost for the damage he has done and the shame he has brought to our country.
Lynn Sims,
Boise