The top two choices for President this November are between a man who, throughout his political career, has supported increases in deficit spending, increases in the power of the Executive Branch, promoted authoritarian regimes, and has shown a complete disregard for the U.S. Constitution. The other man is a Democrat.
The record speaks for itself: Spending since Donald Trump took office increased from approximately $4 trillion in 2017 to $4.4 trillion in 2019 (before COVID-19), funded by a budget deficit which, during the same period, increased the national debt from $19.95 trillion to $23.20 trillion.
Under the mantra of, “I have the right to do whatever I want” (that’s a direct quote), he has made arguments, both in public and in court, that he cannot be indicted for any crimes and does not have to answer to any Congressional subpoenas. He issues executive orders as “fiat legislation,” and either enters into, or exits out of, treaties without the consent of Congress. All of these actions violate the U.S. Constitution.
He has failed to enforce Federal laws (e.g., reporting to Congress if aid to Ukraine is withheld), despite the Constitution requiring the President to “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.” He has been credibly accused of violating others (e.g., campaign finance laws, which prohibit in-kind contributions both from foreigners and from a fixer for paying-off mistresses above limits). Receiving payments from both the U.S. and foreign governments through his businesses is also a violation of the Constitution’s emolument’s clause.
Whether supplying photo-ops to North Korea’s dictator, failing to adequately confront Russia’s “President for Life” for interfering in America’s elections, or throwing Kurdish allies under Turkish “tank tracks,”, he has shown a propensity of morally sanctioning authoritarianism.
For those who find these actions appalling, yet also do not believe the Democrats are a better alternative, the good news is that the Libertarian Party is running a Presidential candidate who supports individual rights and the U.S. Constitution – and in Idaho, a vote for a third party is not a wasted vote.
Dr. Jo Jorgansen is a senior lecturer of psychology at Clemson University and, in addition to holding a PhD in Industrial/Organizational Psychology, has an MBA. She has pledged to lower federal spending, block any new debt, make the Federal government smaller, and to allow taxpayers to keep more of their property.
She has a goal of reducing health care costs by 75% by allowing price competition and reducing both government and insurance company paperwork. She is also pledging to work towards eliminating tariffs (an indirect form of taxation which Trump is a supporter of) and to adopt a solution to Social Security which would allow Americans the option to “opt out” of the current system, while making it fiscally stable for those who choose to remain.
Those who find these positions to be interesting (if not appealing) can find more details on her website (www.jo20.com).
A vote for Jo this November will not be a wasted vote because it will likely not change the expected outcome of Idaho’s electoral votes going to Trump (Democrats average 31% of the vote in Idaho each Presidential election – meaning Biden would come in third, if the remainder were split two ways between Trump and Jorgansen) and a substantial vote for Jo would send a signal (both to Republicans and Democrats) that there is a significant segment of the electorate who still reveres the U.S. Constitution and individual rights. The two major parties will be inclined – if they want this voting bloc – to cater to such voting bloc’s wishes in future elections.
Timothy Raty,
Idaho Falls