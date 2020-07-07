I am not rewriting the past, simply restating it here. On August 13th 2017 at a protest in Charlottesville VA by white nationalist as a stand against the removal of a statue of General Lee with counter-demonstrators present and violence ensued brought on by the white nationalist driving a car into the crowd of counter-demonstrators and injuring some and killing one. Trumps response “You had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides," Trump said.
There is nothing “very fine” about white nationalist. This in part lies at the very heart of our problem right now in our country, and Trump, while he says "Racism is evil. And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans," his actions and subsequent words such as “very fine people on both sides”, show he is not sure what his stance is, and he is careful not to irritate what small remaining base he has. But you can’t have it both ways, these two ideologies are mutually exclusive, you either stand in solidarity with the counter-demonstrators or you stand with the white nationalist, I can only assume that he is sticking with the “good people on both sides” story, so that makes him, at a minimum, a hypocrite, bigot, and racist.
Mike Pence was interviewed yesterday on NBC and when asked if he could say that black lives matter, he paused for 5 seconds and said “All lives Matter”. Of course all lives matter but that was not the question and that is not what this country is struggling with right now. He could not utter the words “Black Lives Matter”!
I applaud Mitt Romney, Utah Senator for breaking party and not only standing in solidarity with "Black Lives Matter" but actually marching with, and uttering the words "Black Lives Matter". He has the courage to stand up for what he knows is the right thing to do. Now I ask Idaho's representatives, Simpson, Crapo, Risch, and Fulcher to show Idahoan's where your heart is, by your actions, not your words, if you are in lock step with Trumps divisive actions or can you break party, if that's where your heart is, and show Idaho that you have some empathy, compassion, and devotion to your cause, what ever that may be, Idahoans will soon see by your actions going forward.
Dirck Copeland,
Star, Idaho