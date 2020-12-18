Idahoans, call on Congressman Simpson and Senators Risch and Crapo to object to the results of the Electoral College votes on January 6th, the day that Congress is to confirm the results of the 2020 Presidential election.
74,000,000 plus people voted to re-elect President Donald Trump (which never before has happened in history) UNTIL amazingly late in the night of November the 3rd and in the early hours of November 4th the counting stopped in the key swing states. I watched it happen and then within hours the tremendous lead that the president held became a "loss".
A similar thing happened in obama's re-election and again in the Virginia gubernatorial election between Virginia Attorney General Cuccinelli and the Clinton-crony, McAuliffe. How many times have Republicans been "defeated" because of the "middle of the night vote dumps"?
It's time for our representatives to take a public stand against the fraud of the century. Please contact our reps and tell them to take a stand for America's election integrity. Take Democrats at their word when they say “By any means possible”.
Andi Elliott,
Hamer