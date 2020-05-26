Idahoans for the Recall of Governor Brad Little is a statewide grassroots recall effort, born from the conviction that the Governor's stay-at-home directives violated cherished, basic civil liberties enshrined in our Bill of Rights. Just three among them are our Freedom of Worship, our Freedom of Assembly and our Right to Property (i.e. businesses). All levels of volunteering are needed and appreciated - from signature collecting, phone calls and e-mailing, to word processing and everything in between. Visit the newly completed website for Idahoans for the Recall of Governor Little at RecallGovLittle.org. Use the "Contact Us" page on our website to get connected with a network of volunteers in your county. Want to sign the recall petition? Check out the "Sign the Petition" tab to find a signing location near you. Only signatures of registered Idaho voters will be valid! Check if you are registered (or register quickly and easily if you're not) at IdahoVotes.gov. Help restore our liberties through this peaceful, legal avenue provided to citizens as a redress of grievances.
Karyn Simmons,
Pocatello