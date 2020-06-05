The group Idahoans for Recall asks citizens to sign their petition against Governor Little.
I won’t do this. Little was elected by 60 percent of the vote, backed by his political party. Signing the petition gives the finger to those who won the election for Little. There is a process to change government leaders through the election process. Recall is only for high crimes and gross incompetence. Governor Little show none of these serious faults.
The recall group puts their ‘rights’ way above responsibilities. Governor Little, advised by health and medical experts, implemented a phased protection and rebound system that has substantially flattened the curve of infections and deaths. The recall group proposes no alternative action that would be safer for people. The Idaho economy is coming back on line. Creative innovations are providing products and services in different ways. Thoughtful compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions like separation, sanitation and masks will be required for an extended period, certainly until community immunity forms as a new vaccine and infection recovery occurs. The virus is particularly lethal to elderly and ill. The recall group web site shows no empathy to the at-risk and no call for precautionary measures. The recall group is a role model of irresponsibility in these difficult times.
Larry Gebhardt,
Pocatello