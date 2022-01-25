As a child, I planted a post, supporting it in the sand, but my father corrected me; fill the hole with large rocks. When the sand washes away, the pillar still stands. Washington’s chronic reliance on deception in our nation’s capital illustrates a similar lesson. But a Convention of States action in Idaho offers the ideal correction for a misguided federal government. Furthermore, it’s important to recognize the states came first; they created federalism. But now it’s time to restrain that bloated baby named Washington, D.C., by invoking Article V of the U.S. Constitution. In this legislative session, our Idaho lawmakers will assemble to decide. Will Idaho join her 15 sister states and place necessary restraints, correcting the dysfunction hindering our nation? The Article V resolution is constrained within three pillars:
— Debt and spending: Chronic overspending spells doom for future generations.
— Federal over-reach: One size will never fit every state.
— Career politicians: Government service was never intended to last a lifetime.
It’s encouraging; 15 states have passed the Convention of States resolution. Now it’s time for Idaho to unite and stand on solid ground. Go to www.conventionofstates.com, contact your legislator and sign our petition. Support Convention of States.