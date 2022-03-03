According to a Feb. 4th ISJ article Pocatello has now achieved the dubious honor of being the 6th most overvalued housing marked in the U.S. The biggest factor in this rapid increase is the supply and demand ratio. With Idaho being the fastest growing state in the U.S. the demand side of that equation is not within our control. The supply side, on the other hand, is something which can be dealt with to some degree. One of the largest single contributors to the supply shortage is the stranglehold of Idaho Power Joint Trench which dictates how many new homes can be developed each season.
Idaho Power Joint Trench is a monopoly granted by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission, supposedly for the public good, for the exclusive right to trench and install dry utilities (communications, gas, power,) in subdivisions throughout eastern Idaho. Idaho Power has granted this exclusive right to one company based in Meridian, ID. No competitive bidding is allowed.
A subdivision developer has to pay "up front" whatever IP Joint Trench quotes, even though the actual work performed by IP Joint Trench might wait for months. If IP Joint Trench can't get to your subdivision this season, then you will wait, incurring thousands of dollars in unnecessary costs and foregoing the opportunity to construct numerous homes. Developers interviewed in October describe over 1,300 buildable lots stalled due to delays by IP Joint Trench.
IP Joint Trench has crowed about how many installation crews they have, but bragging about your number of employees is not a valid measure of success. The only valid measure of success, especially for a monopoly, is "are you getting the job done?". Idaho Power Joint Trench and its sole contractor are, obviously, not getting the job done, and that adversely impacts everyone in this area. In a moment of intellectual disconnect Mr Schab of IP Joint Trench, stated "We don't want people to feel forced into working with us". People are, in fact, forced to work with you, Mr. Schab. That is the problem.
It is time for Mayor Blad, the Pocatello City Council, Bannock County Commissioners and others to contact Lisa Grow, President of Idaho Power (1-208-388-2200) and Paul Kjellander, President of Idaho PUC (1-800-432-0369) to insist that the inadequate Idaho Power Joint Trench operation be immediately repaired or replaced before the onset of the coming construction season.