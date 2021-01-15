When the US Capitol was invaded on January 6th 8 Senators and 147 members of the House of Representatives, along with their colleagues, evacuated to secure locations.
When it was safe several hours later they returned to their respective desks and voted to do what the rioters were ostensibly trying to accomplish.
One of those 147 who evacuated was Representative Russ Fulcher of Idaho.
I wonder why he and his 147 colleagues were apparently unwilling to stay at their desks and meet with their audience personally before attempting to invalidate the legal votes of several million citizens?
The other members of the Idaho delegation did not participate; however, about a month earlier Representative Mike Simpson, along with Governor Brad Little, did support the “Texas lawsuit,” which was another attempt to accomplish the same thing.
Neither of Idaho’s Senators, Mike Crapo or Jim Risch, actively participated in either of these publicity stunts (which is really what they were), but their silence about what was being attempted was deafening.
Carl Anderson,
Pocatello