COVID-19 is a serious threat to worker health. Hundreds of thousands of first responders, doctors, nurses and essential workers have been sickened and tens of thousands have died from the virus or complications due to it. Meanwhile, the current administration has failed to offer any guidance through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. OSHA has been flooded by reports of dangerous working conditions. Thousands of those reports have gone without a response. Here in Idaho, at current staffing levels, it would take over 170 years for Idaho OSHA to inspect all job sites in the state.
Nobody should get sick or die from an unsafe job. We work to care for ourselves and our families, not make them sick. In years past, voters in Idaho elected leaders who created Idaho OSHA to protect us all, and that’s what it should do.
For our Legislature to enact limits on liability for business, while pushing to fully reopen our economy during this pandemic, is endangering our healthcare system, economy and most importantly the people of Idaho. If you contract COVID-19 at your place of employment and a poorly legislated liability shield is in place, you may bear the burden of contracting the disease in full, including any long term effects, which are still unknown.
Legislators cannot enact contraventions of the Occupational Safety and Health Act, use this pandemic to give an unlimited shield for businesses from the costs involved in doing business “during a disaster or emergency declared by the governor,” nor can they leave employees without protections or at the whim of employers “who makes a considered determination that no adaptation to necessary behavior during the declared disaster or emergency is practical shall be immune from civil liability for acts or omissions made in good faith.” Giving employers full ability to refuse to implement any protections for health and safety during this pandemic or any other declared disaster or emergency.
If protection of businesses is the goal, then provide a shield from increasing insurance rates. Put in place contact tracing guidelines so that they are protected from possible misuse of civil lawsuits or of the Workman’s Compensation system. Ensure testing that is fast, affordable and required, as a part of doing business in this new economy. Support OSHA and help them provide guidance for employers and protections for employees.
The basic reason for the existence of Government is the protection of citizens and to promote their general welfare. The people are the true citizens, businesses and corporations are legal entities, not persons, but yet some in our legislature has suggested “ "person" means any entity recognized in this state and shall include, but
not be limited to an individual, corporation, limited liability company, partnership, trust, association, city, county, school district, or other unit of local government, the state of Idaho and any agency or subdivision thereof.” While businesses receive some levels of legal protections, they should not be given lawful rights equal to or taking precedence over persons.
Pay attention to which legislators are actually working for the people and those that favor corporations. We must hold politicians accountable for protecting Idaho’s natural human citizens, the working people, that drive our economy. Businesses and corporations are just the vehicle.
Nate Roberts,
President of Pocatello Central Labor Council