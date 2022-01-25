Times have been hard during the Covid Pandemic and its continual mutations into other strains, possibly due to the lack of too many people denying the relevance of science and the safety of modern medicine and vaccines. So how does the state of Idaho help the people? By giving massive tax cuts to the rich. It often may seem this Pandemic is unending. It has all the signs of becoming just another yearly shot we need for our personal protection. As quite possibly the confrontation with the deniers of science and the protection of masks have to offer us, are going to their death beds denying the existence of the Pandemic. There appear to be so many conspiracy theories floating around, how about a new one. (Is it true that those who aren’t vaccinated will not be able to purchase toilet paper anymore after March 2022?) Is moral and intellectual decay a side effect? Quite possibly.
For some reason, people are so afraid of losing their personal freedoms that they’ve started taking away the Constitutional rights of others. We’re a democracy and a country united by individual states under a free government of the people. We don’t want a king or any other dictator ruling above American citizens. War has taken too many American lives over the last 200+ years to keep our freedoms to exist, and now it appears that urban terrorists have banded together because they’re afraid people are taking away their whiteness. Are you serious??? Makes as much sense as the T.P. agenda I mentioned. What ever happened to common sense? Has the idea of “HATE” become so intertwined in our society, government parties and some people, that chaos, fear and death look better than personal freedoms for all Americans no matter the race, color or creed?
Take a step back, a deep breath and just politely say “NO” to violence. We’re all only fallible humans that exist because we care to make the world a better place, not a freaking war zone. Disarm hateful ideology and the users of chaos and fear in government. We as Americans should not be threatening any other Americans to prison for trying to solve the insurrection on the United States Capitol building and trying to overthrow the fair election of the people. The treasonous perpetrators should all be prosecuted and not allowed to hold public office in the future. We as the voting public should not stand for violence and any effort to overthrow the American way of life. We MUST remain a free people with the voting rights to elect the governing bodies of our choice, not tyrants.
Danny Higgins
Pocatello