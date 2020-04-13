Idaho Gives - the State’s largest giving event – is just around the corner. It’s moved from a single day to a two week event this year, beginning April 23rd and going through May 7th. I really want to encourage everyone in Southeast Idaho to donate to a charity that you care about. You can learn more about the great causes in our community at IdahoGives.org. Idaho has over 1.2 million adults but only about 10% donate in their community. In 2019 we raised over $140,000 in Southeast Idaho that was shared by over 70 Nonprofits.
I have been a resident of Southeast Idaho for about 20 years. One of the biggest things that I have seen in this community, that I haven’t seen as much of in the other communities where I have previously lived in is the great caring attitude of the citizens in the community. The people of Southeast Idaho are great volunteers and great supporters of the Nonprofits that serve this community. I get to see this every day but especially during the COVID-19 outbreak that we are all living through. The Nonprofits in our community are working hard to support the citizens that they each serve. We need to support our local Nonprofits at this time of great need.
One of the things I try to do each year during Idaho Gives is to take the opportunity to identify all of the Nonprofits that I want to support and make a donation to each one of them while it is fresh on my mind. This way I can get the bulk of my annual giving done at one time. I have felt a personal touch from many of the Nonprofits that I support either through my family or through my direct involvement with these important organizations.
There are so many worthy causes you can give to, and IdahoGives.org makes it easy to find one that speaks to you. Let’s show the rest of Idaho how much we appreciate what Idaho has done for us and give back to our local nonprofits. Donate from April 23rd through May 7th at IdahoGives.org
Matthew J. Hunter,
President & CEO of Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber