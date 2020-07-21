A recent study found two-thirds of small businesses (20 to 500 employees) and over fifty percent of small businesses with under 20 employees fear the potential of lawsuits related to COVID-19. These are businesses who were forced to furlough employees and forgo revenues for months. Many will never recover their losses during this time and are struggling to catch up.
Efforts are under way in Washington DC to provide liability protection from lawsuits pending from Covid-19, but this is not likely to happen soon enough to protect business. Five states -- Kansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Utah – have already passed legislation offering various levels of protection to businesses from COVID-19 litigation, with more states looking to follow suit. Idaho’s businesses deserve similar protections.
On behalf of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce I am calling on the Idaho Legislature and the Governor’s office to come together and protect our businesses, healthcare workers, first responders, municipalities, and schools. COVID-19 liability protection must be enacted now. Governor Little, call a special session to address COVID-19 liability protection immediately. Members of the Idaho Legislature, come together across partisan lines and craft legislation that will protect Idaho businesses from further harm.
After contacting most of East Idaho’s legislators, I was pleased to find that there is great support from this side of the state for a single purpose special session. I commend our legislators for their desire to protect our businesses so we can continue to recover and grow our economy. Now we need statewide support.
Our businesses have paid a tremendous price as we have followed federal and state guidelines, have shut our doors, and have furloughed employees. Now we are facing rising insurance costs to protect against lawsuits and the potential of settlements that will wipe out any cash reserves left.
These businesses are much more than sources of tax revenues. Over 600 businesses are members of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce employ over 27,000 Idahoans. Those 27,000 Idahoans rely on the employers to provide for their families. We call upon Governor Little to call a special session and Idaho’s Legislature to enact legislation that will protect these business along with their employees and families.
Chip Schwarze, President and CEO,
Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce