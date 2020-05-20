With it being time to vote, I thought I would share a little analogy to help better explain an important point. Deciding who to vote for can be compared to repairing your car. You probably would not give the job to a friend if they didn’t know much about cars. Even if a friend has good intentions to help out, their experimental effort could end up costing you more in the end. Having good intentions does not qualify them to be a mechanic. When deciding who to vote for, Bingham County can’t rely on a candidate who just has good intentions we need someone who has good intentions and is right for the job!
Representative Young upholds and defends sound principles and does not cave. She has exemplified how important it is to make good choices and live a righteous life. Often, she mentions Tocqueville's findings of America, "America is great because she is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, America will cease to be great." She has this same desire for Bingham County, and she personally contributes in every way to keep it great! Her foundation is solid in Constitutional values which gives her a great backup when she studies the laws and issues that are best for Bingham County.
There are many of us who love to study the founding of this great country! I presented myself with a challenge to not only memorize the Declaration of Independence and the Preamble to the Constitution, but to study, more in depth, the Bill of Rights and Constitutional Amendments. I can say the founding of this incredible nation became more precious to mw than ever. The rights that we are blessed with are like no other on earth. Our constitution is replicated in many ways by other countries and kingdoms. The more I learn the more I want to do what I can to support and keep our country free. A great way I have found to contribute is to elect the right people. I chose to support and endorse Julianne Young in 2018 and now I am even more excited to support her in 2020.
In the years I have known Julianne she has taught me so much about principle and making good decisions with concern for the future. She has inspired me to search for truth even when it is shunned or persecuted. Truth trumps hearsay because it stays with you always. As you consider who to vote for please look at Julianne's efforts and what she stands for. Many other people, along with myself, have joined the ranks in support of her not only because she is a friend or a good person, or intelligent, it’s because she keeps her promises and we believe Julianne Young is qualified for the job!
Wendy French,
Shelley