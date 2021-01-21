Your open letter to Joe Biden was about as good as it gets. Very well stated and balanced. I don't agree at all with what happened in DC. It was horrible. However, what happened in Portland was just as bad and as you say was excused. As you so well state now is not the time for the democrats to extract the proverbial pound of flesh just because it can.
It really bothers me that so many people refuse to look at both sides. I don't like Trump's personality or style any more than anyone else but at same time I (and 75 million other people) do like a lot of things that he accomplished. Why can't everyone acknowledge good as well as bad? There's an old saying that people will be remembered most for the last thing they did if it was bad regardless of how many good things they did prior to that. Human nature is cruel.
Larry Hinderager,
Blackfoot