I am reading in different sources that some people are taking their house pets to the animal shelter because they are afraid they will catch the norovirus from them. Simply put, these people are bleeping idiots. NO ONE CAN CATCH THE CORONAVIRUS FROM A HOUSE PET. Don't believe me, believe the World Health Organization.
"The claim that household pets can spread this specific type of coronavirus, whether in the United States or in China, is a myth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 'there is no evidence that companion animals/pets such as dogs or cats can be infected with the new coronavirus.'"
That quote is from https://www.bustle.com/p/can-pets-get-coronavirus-heres-what-you-need-to-know-21780019
Don't believe me or bustle? This just the first citiation to come up on my Internet search "coronavirus + pets." There are hundreds, maybe thousands of such results.
This the biggest health crisis the world has faced since the flu epidemic of 1918. Your pets can be a big comfort to you as you ride it out. Keep them home.
Glenn Alford,
Pocatello