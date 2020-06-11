Our nation has faced and survived many difficult times. The Vietnam War separated families and communities during the 70's and other situations since have sought to divide us as Americans up to the present time. Perhaps no time has had so many issues all at once as it is today: the Pandemic which has led to economic unrest and an extremely high unemployment and finally to witness the death of another Black man while in the hands of the police. So many things but I believe the slaying of George Floyd was the last straw. It has led to the demonstrations of today in all our states, even in foreign countries. The unrest reminds me of a song Pete Seeger sang during the Vietnam War: "Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” Many of the verses could apply here but without Seeger’s talents of poetry and rhythm I still must ask:
How many generations of our Brown and Black neighbors must suffer degradation and insults before justice comes? How many men will be murdered before we give justice to all? How many killings will we witness by police brutality before we include all people as members of the human family? How many executions before we find a solution for hatred? (Could it be that all hatred is a diversionary tactic so people don’t have to look at themselves?)
I want justice; do you? I want peace; do you? Let’s make sure we vote on the side of change that will bring justice and certainly peace will follow.
Hope is not dead! Today it is very much alive. (One way we can help. Google 75 Things White People Can Do)
Virginia Kelly,
Pocatello